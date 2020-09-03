(Video) LFC fan has perfect response to GOAL’s question about the best save ever

Trying to pick the ‘best ever’ thing is hard when it comes to anything, but in football there is so much emotion that comes with moments that not everyone will feel.

If you ask somewhat what the best goal Steven Gerrard ever scored is, some may pick out his header against Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

The midfielder scored many crucial goals and pulled off some wonderful strikes, but that header sticks out more than it probably should because of what it meant.

GOAL asked their followers what the best ever save they’d is, and one Liverpool fan had the prefect response. Going back to Istanbul, who remembers THAT save by Jerzy Dudek?! Of course you do…

It was just as important as Gerrard’s header at the other end, if not more, and the former Poland international will live forever in the club’s folklore.