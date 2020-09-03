(Video) Sneak peek inside Liverpool’s brilliant new training facility in Kirkby

Liverpool will soon move their training hub from Melwood in West Derby to a new facility in Kirkby, north-east of the city.

Work on the new digs halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was resumed in late March and is coming along nicely.

No timescale has yet been placed on the completion of the facility, but footage shared online show it may not be a million miles away.

In the video (below) you can see dressing rooms, a cool-down area, glorious pitches – including an indoor one, and a glimpse at some offices.

Take a look: