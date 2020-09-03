(Video) Unreal finish: Bundesliga account shares glorious Firmino goal from 2014

The official Bundesliga account on Twitter turned back the clocks for Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino by sharing an absolute belter of a goal by the Brazilian.
Back in 2014, the former Hoffenheim forward struck a glorious effort from outside the area, which found its way into the bottom-right corner of the net.
It honestly looks a bit like Bobby is trying to do his best impression of the Bundesliga logo – step aside, Robert Lewandowski!
Take a watch of the video below (via Bundesliga):
Football meets martial arts with Bobby Firmino 🥋 #BundesligaBanger pic.twitter.com/rz2Rtkg7gx
— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 2, 2020
