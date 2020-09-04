Gary Neville predicts Manchester United will finish above Liverpool this season

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has tipped the Red Devils to finish above Liverpool, but fall short of the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp led the reigning champions to their 19th top-flight English title in 2019/20, finishing above closest competitors Man City by 18 points.

But Neville thinks United – who finished 33 points beneath Liverpool last time around – are going to beat the odds to claim a second-placed finish in 2020/21.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former full-back also tipped City for the title. “I’m going to go Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea,” he said, when asked who he thinks will make up the top four.

“But that’s with a little bit of hope rather than science,” he then clarified. “Finishing third last season was a big moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That demonstrated progression.

“I think he has to break that top-two or get close to that top-two and get close to the title. He would have to get close to winning a title by his third season.”

I mean, Gary said it himself, it’s ‘hope rather than science‘ predicting Liverpool will fall from grace enough to be caught by United.

Our most fierce rivals have made a top quality signing in Donny van de Beek and he’ll surely improve their midfield, but it won’t be enough.

Klopp may have only brought in Kostas Tsimikas so far this summer, but he may not need to add anything to his already star-studded team.

Even though there are links to Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, the current crop of players stormed the Premier League last season.

Only time will tell, I guess.