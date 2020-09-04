(Image) Fabrizio Romano drops cryptic Thiago message after confirming Havertz transfer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, perhaps one of the best sources for transfer news around, has teased Liverpool fans with a message about Thiago Alcantara.

The Bayern Munich star has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with the latest nugget of info being a supposed second bid by the Reds.

Off the back of confirming Chelsea’s signing of German international Kai Havertz on Instagram, Romano dropped a cryptic message in his own replies.

‘Also Thiago saga to start now…’ is what the reporter said – with no other information to go off, we now simply have to wait for another update from Fab.

