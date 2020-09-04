Journalist close to Barcelona lets slip that negotiations are ongoing for Wijnaldum

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer to reunite with his former national team boss Ronald Koeman.

Media in Spain, Merseyside and the Netherlands have all confirmed the Catalans’ interest in the midfielder, but nothing significant has happened just yet.

Wijnaldum is currently on international duty with Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk, but will soon return to prepare for the Premier League season.

However, Mundo Deportivo journalist Edu Polo seems to have let slip Barcelona are currently in negotiations to sign the midfielder this month.

Riqui Puig y Carles Aleñá, interiores titulares de la sub-21.

Mientras tanto, el Barça negociando el fichaje de Wijnaldum… https://t.co/7mvlnwhgO2 — Edu Polo (@EduPolo) September 3, 2020

Translation: Riqui Puig and Carles Aleñá, playing for the holders of the [UEFA European U21 Championship]. Meanwhile, Barça [are] negotiating the signing of Wijnaldum…

The reporter is considered a solid source for news on the Catalans, even if the publication he primarily works for isn’t considered reliable.

To us, his tweet reads as a sarcastic remark at the expense of both Gini and Barcelona, suggesting Puig and Aleñá may be more suitable for the senior team.

While this sort of comment is easily dismissed if shared by a fan, a journalist with their finger on the pulse saying ‘Barça [are] negotiating the signing of Wijnaldum’ is certainly eye-catching.