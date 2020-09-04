Liverpool fans won’t like what Thiago said when asked about his future

Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara was in action for his national team last night as La Roja drew 1-1 with Germany in the Nations League.

The Bayern Munich star was asked about his future after the game, with one reporter saying “so Liverpool or Manchester?”

Thiago laughed and shouted “ciao,” but as he began to walk away he was asked if staying at Bayern had been completely ruled out.

“Munich is my home and I’m so happy to be there,” he said, with both quotes coming from @iMiaSanMia on Twitter.

MORE: (Video) Thiago pulls off incredible long-rage pass which will leave LFC fans drooling

You can’t really expect the Spain international to say anything else, honestly – even though rumours linking him with a move away are rife.

Thiago is contracted to Bayern and has to respect that, mouthing off to journalists that he wants to join Liverpool or Man United isn’t going to help anyone.

This transfer saga has gone on for a long time now and it doesn’t seem like there’s a conclusion in sight, but one thing that will end is the window.

It’ll slam shut in just over a month and Thiago’s short-term future will be decided – until January rolls around, that is!