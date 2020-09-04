Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum breaks silence as Barcelona rumours rumble on

Gini Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, with SPORT going as far as to claim he’s agreed a three-year deal.

The same report also claims the Catalans are willing to spend £18million on the Liverpool midfielder, who has less than a year left on his contract.

The Dutchman is on international duty with the Netherlands this week and journalists took the opportunity to talk to Wijnaldum about his future.

When asked about the links to Barcelona, he said: “It’s a rumour, I have nothing to say about it,” as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

The news circus around the midfielder will not go away, though – especially after reliable Merseyside based journalists Chris Bascombe and Andy Hunter said the Reds are bracing for a bid.

Just like the Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool rumours, we at Empire of the Kop are expecting this saga to run and run until the transfer window closes.

If the Reds do eventually make a move for the Bayern Munich star, they’ll have to cough up around £25million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Putting that into context with Wijnaldum’s supposed fee, it becomes more understandable – but it’s unclear if that’d be enough for Liverpool.