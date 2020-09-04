Many Liverpool fans revolt as Mo Salah is snubbed for renowned award nomination

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media have been going mad as the PFA announced the shortlist for their Player of the Year awards for 2019-20.

Although Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were picked, superstar forward Mohamed Salah missed out.

🤩 @JHenderson, Sadio Mane, @trentaa98 and @VirgilvDijk have all been shortlisted for the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2020

The Egypt international netted 19 goals last season and totted up ten assists, as he helped Liverpool to the Premier League title.

For the sake of comparison, Mane managed 20 goals and eight assists. Statistics can’t count for everything, of course – but if the Senegal star got picked, why didn’t Salah?

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was also nominated for the renowned honour, despite managing an inferior 20 goals and one assist in the Premier League.

Our No.11 won the award for the 2017-18 season, but Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is considered the favourite this time around.

In terms of the goal-scorers nominated – Salah, Mane and Sterling – there isn’t much in it, and it could be suggested the Egyptian missed out by a hair.

Many Liverpool supporters on Twitter weren’t shy about making their thoughts known, though – calling the PFA out for not shortlisting Mo for the award.

Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Salah robbed again… — 🔴 (@archieIfc) September 4, 2020

Salah really said, don’t win everything at once or you know what will happen the following year…and he was spot on, Robbed. — CHAMP19NS (@MeenaMino_) September 4, 2020

Salah and Aubameyang were not nominated for the three key English football awards this season by the:

❌Players (PFA)

❌Writers (FWA)

❌Fans (PFA Fans) Never underestimate the power of mainstream media to shape the thinking of the football voters to have them go for Sterling. https://t.co/L1jAV7bMd2 — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) September 4, 2020

No Salah in the PFA Player of the Year awards? I know he isn't deserving of winning it, but he should be there ahead of Raheem Sterling. — Hugo Zoff (@SurMerco) September 4, 2020

PFA, your english bias is showing again… Nominating Sterling over Salah is a travesty — Matt (Follow Limit)⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElNino9Aleyenda) September 4, 2020

Salah for Sterling all day long — An (See Pinned) (@AnfieldAn) September 4, 2020

Salah with 2nd most G/A in the league, top 5 in chances created, most G/A against the top 6, top 3 in most points won in the league. So tell me, how has Sterling been better? Because he has 1 more goal? — ً (@yeetskra) September 4, 2020

Salah a victim of his own success… he puts ridiculous numbers in 17/18. Then didnt get nominated when he didnt reach those numbers this season. — jft96 (@Rf96Rf96) September 4, 2020

KDB should win and Salah should be in here — • (@advancedeight) September 4, 2020

In Premier League-

Salah: 19 goals 10 assists

Sterling: 20 goals 1 assist In Champions League-

Salah: 4 goals 2 assists

Sterling: 6 goals 3 assists 'hands down'?? Sterling had a good season (despite the worst open goal miss in CL history) but don't disrespect Salah. — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 4, 2020