Many Liverpool fans revolt as Mo Salah is snubbed for renowned award nomination

Posted by
Many Liverpool fans revolt as Mo Salah is snubbed for renowned award nomination

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media have been going mad as the PFA announced the shortlist for their Player of the Year awards for 2019-20.

Although Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were picked, superstar forward Mohamed Salah missed out.

The Egypt international netted 19 goals last season and totted up ten assists, as he helped Liverpool to the Premier League title.

For the sake of comparison, Mane managed 20 goals and eight assists. Statistics can’t count for everything, of course – but if the Senegal star got picked, why didn’t Salah?

MORE: (Video) “I’m Welsh” – LFC starlet Neco Williams takes swipe at England after attempted call-up

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was also nominated for the renowned honour, despite managing an inferior 20 goals and one assist in the Premier League.

Our No.11 won the award for the 2017-18 season, but Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is considered the favourite this time around.

In terms of the goal-scorers nominated – Salah, Mane and Sterling – there isn’t much in it, and it could be suggested the Egyptian missed out by a hair.

Many Liverpool supporters on Twitter weren’t shy about making their thoughts known, though – calling the PFA out for not shortlisting Mo for the award.

Take a look at some selected tweets below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top