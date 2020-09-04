(Photos) New banners appear on the Kop ahead of Blackpool friendly at Anfield

A host of banners have been laid out on the Kop ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool at Anfield this weekend.
There are fair few references to the Reds’ new status as reigning Premier League champions on show, of course!
In a tweet by @SpionKop1906, a couple of new banners feature the number 19, with one saying ‘he built a team of champions, with every man a king‘ on it.
We think it’s class and would like to stretch our thanks out to those involved with organising the decorations – they’re boss!
Take a look at the photos below:
The Kop’s ready for the new season. pic.twitter.com/Kq9nRO5sRa
— Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) September 4, 2020
