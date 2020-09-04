(Video) “I’m Welsh” – LFC starlet Neco Williams takes swipe at England after attempted call-up

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has taken a swipe at England after The Three Lions tried to tempt the full-back to join their ranks.

Before making his senior debut for Wales in the Nations League last night, the 19-year-old was speaking to the media and confirmed that Gareth Southgate was interested.

“I’m Welsh, my family’s Welsh, my friends are all Welsh,” he said, when explaining why his intentions were always with Cymru.

Many Liverpool fans will resonate with this message, with a considerable number of supporters shunning the English national team.

Take a watch of the video below (via FAW TV/@Cymru):