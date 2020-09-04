(Video) Minamino flashes smile after bagging quick-fire goals at Melwood

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is seemingly settling in well on Merseyside, after scoring his first goal for the Reds in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Honestly, the Japan international has stood out for a number of weeks now – shining in pre-season as the Premier League champions stayed in Austria.

MORE: (Video) ‘Seen that before!’ – Fabinho scores rocket in training reminiscent of Man City gem

Now back at Melwood, while some of the other starts are on international duty in the Nations League, Taki was working on his shooting earlier today.

In a clip shared by Liverpool on Twitter, the forward can be seen flashing a smile after bagging three very pleasing goals.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):