(Video) Robertson says what every defender is thinking as Messi is linked with Premier League move

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson was asked about Lionel Messi potentially signing for another Premier League club, amid rumours he could leave Barcelona [BBC].

The Scot is on international duty at the moment, but questions relating to domestic football was always bound to come up from reporters.

Robertson was asked if he’d like to see Messi in the Premier League and he said no, citing previous encounters as the most difficult games of his career.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):

