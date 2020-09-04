(Video) ‘Seen that before!’ – Fabinho scores rocket in training reminiscent of Man City gem

Most of the Liverpool squad are at Melwood this week, with a few stars out on international duty in the Nations League.

One of the players still on home soil is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who has been working on his shooting in training.

MORE: (Video) Minamino flashes smile after bagging quick-fire goals at Melwood

“You’ve seen that before,” one of the team shouts as our No.3 smashes an effort past Adrian in net, harking back to Fab’s rocket against Manchester City at Anfield.

In the video (below), Liverpool’s media team have even kindly slotted that goal after the one from Melwood!

Take a watch (via LFC TV):