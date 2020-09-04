(Video) Thiago pulls off incredible long-rage pass which will leave LFC fans drooling

Thiago Alcantara, who continues to be heavily liked with a move to Liverpool, was on international duty last night for the Spanish national team in a 1-1 draw with Germany.

The midfielder was obviously one of the stand-out performers and many Reds fans will have tuned into the Nations League last night to watch the Bayern Munich star.

One moment in particular stood out – a ridiculous long-range pass off-camera – and it was picked up by multimedia accounts on Twitter.

The height and accuracy on this ball is unreal, take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):