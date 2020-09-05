LFC predicted XI v. Blackpool: Klopp to get experimental with stars on international duty

Liverpool are up against Blackpool this afternoon at Anfield as the Premier League champions look to test themselves ahead of the start of the season.

A host of stars – including Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson – are on international duty and will miss out.

With that in mind, it’s thought Jurgen Klopp will get experimental with his starting team for Blackpool, but a number of the usual suspects are sure to feature.

Alisson is likely to start between the sticks at Anfield, especially so in the absence of his usual back four.

A centre-back partnership of Billy Koumetio and a freshly-fit Joel Matip seems most likely, with Ki Jana Hoever filling in at right-back.

Left-back is a conundrum, with James Milner the obvious stand-in, unless the boss is willing to call upon some of the youngest players in the extended squad.

In the absence of Wijnaldum, and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering from injury, Jordan Henderson will start in the centre of the park.

Our money would be on Fabinho and Naby Keita making up the midfield trio.

The Reds have choices to make up top, with pretty much all options available – and we’d tip Mo Salah to start with Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

Do expect Takumi Minamino to make an appearance, with the Japan international looking fiery of late!

Our predicted XI: Alisson; Matip, Koumetio, Hoever, Milner; Fabinho, Henderson Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino