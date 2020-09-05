Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas tests positive for COVID-19 – reports

Kostas Tsimikas has reportedly been isolating away from the rest of the Greece squad after showing signs of illness earlier this week.

Many reports in Greece now claim the Liverpool full-back has tested positive for COVID-19, with his involvement with the national team now expected to be cut short.

This news comes from Sportime journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, a solid source of information before Tsimikas’ move to Anfield was confirmed earlier this summer.

Update: Reports in Greece say Tsimikas has tested positive for COVID-19 ⤵️ https://t.co/ZfRnCwUpJU — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) September 4, 2020

It’s unclear what will now happen to the full-back, with a return to England seemingly unlikely, given the UK’s strict regulations relating to the virus.

Team-mate Andy Robertson may be set for an early flight back to Liverpool due to separate coronavirus fears, with Scotland’s game against Czech getting cancelled.

🆕 The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the COVID-19. The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia. — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) September 4, 2020

There are presently no more details on the matter and what ‘the current situation’ is at either camp, but it’s clear COVID-19 still has a grip on football.

Robertson may head back to Melwood sooner than planned, however – with no fixtures to play for Scotland, he’ll surely have the option to return.

With the Premier League season to begin in just seven days, we’d bet Jurgen Klopp has seen the news and has already phoned Robbo to see if he can.