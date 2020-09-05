Many Liverpool fans react as Minamino starts and Karius named in match-day squad

Takumi Minamino has been handed a start by Jurgen Klopp as Blackpool travel to Anfield this afternoon for the Reds’ final pre-season fixture.

The Japan international is in a fine run of form, scoring his first goal for the club in the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal last month.

Joel Matip has been deemed fit enough to feature for Liverpool, but it’s come too soon for Jordan Henderson as the captain has been left out.

The boss seems to have gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Taki forming part of the trio playing in behind either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

MORE: (Photos) New banners appear on the Kop ahead of Blackpool friendly at Anfield

A surprise inclusion for the game is Loris Karius, who is on the bench alongside Adrian, with Alisson starting between the sticks.

The German stopper hasn’t played for the Reds in over two years, having spent a couple of seasons on loan with Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Liverpool fans on social media have been reacting to the team news, with some excited to see how Taki gets on and others puzzled by Karius’ inclusion.

Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Naby Lad, Koumetio and Minamino.. You love to see it.😍 pic.twitter.com/dUcyjMCSSJ — 8⃣9⃣ (@lfcTruelsen) September 5, 2020

Keita and Minamino in the midfield today🔥🔥 — Raghav Mittal (@mittalrag) September 5, 2020

Klopp playing minamino and firmino makes me think he’s trying a new tactic — 𝗠ᵃᵗᵗ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #FREETHIAGO (@kingkijana_) September 5, 2020

Minamino was our best player last week showed what he can offer — harry stott (@Harrystott10) September 5, 2020

Looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Minamino maybe in the 10? Koumetio starts too, very excited to see us play! — Champions 🏆 (@JurgyKlopp) September 5, 2020

Time for trying Karius 🤔 — Yondaime (@aprilianto_nurr) September 5, 2020

Am I reading KARIUS on bench? 😳 — Timothy Kirimanyi (@TKirimanyi) September 5, 2020

Seeing Karius in the subs pic.twitter.com/AcJmi9uCuK — Nicole (@nsealyyy) September 5, 2020

Wouldn’t mind a few minutes for Karius. One last appearance. #LFC — Anfield Effect (@AnfieldEffect) September 5, 2020