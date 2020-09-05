Many Liverpool fans react as Minamino starts and Karius named in match-day squad

Takumi Minamino has been handed a start by Jurgen Klopp as Blackpool travel to Anfield this afternoon for the Reds’ final pre-season fixture.

The Japan international is in a fine run of form, scoring his first goal for the club in the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal last month.

Joel Matip has been deemed fit enough to feature for Liverpool, but it’s come too soon for Jordan Henderson as the captain has been left out.

The boss seems to have gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Taki forming part of the trio playing in behind either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

A surprise inclusion for the game is Loris Karius, who is on the bench alongside Adrian, with Alisson starting between the sticks.

The German stopper hasn’t played for the Reds in over two years, having spent a couple of seasons on loan with Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Liverpool fans on social media have been reacting to the team news, with some excited to see how Taki gets on and others puzzled by Karius’ inclusion.

