Norwich accept bid for Jamal Lewis just £1.5m higher than what Liverpool offered

Norwich City look set to lose promising full-back Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United this summer, after a £13.5million bid was accepted.

This information comes from Times journalist Paul Joyce, so you could bet your house on it being accurate.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Lewis and bids of £10million and £12million were lodged for the wide defender.

Norwich rejected both offers and demanded £20million for the player, according to the Telegraph.

The news that a bid just £1.5million higher than what Liverpool offered has now been accepted will raise eyebrows at Anfield.

If Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Lewis – said to be desperate for the move, as per The Athletic – and the Canaries were only after a little bit extra, surely they should have communicated it.

On the flip side, the Reds could have been told what Norwich’s demands were and walked away, with Kostas Tsimikas signing shortly after.

The Greek full-back is said to be on his way back from international duty after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Slovenia, according to Sportime.

Liverpool are up against Leeds United next weekend, but with Tsimikas’ diagnosis he’ll have to wait for his Anfield debut.