(Photos) New banners appear on the Kop ahead of Blackpool friendly at Anfield

A host of banners have been laid out on the Kop ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool at Anfield this weekend.

There are fair few references to the Reds’ new status as reigning Premier League champions on show, of course!

In a tweet by @SpionKop1906, a couple of new banners feature the number 19, with one saying ‘he built a team of champions, with every man a king‘ on it.

We think it’s class and would like to stretch our thanks out to those involved with organising the decorations – they’re boss!

Take a look at the photos below: