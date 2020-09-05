Robertson set for early Liverpool return as fixture cancelled due to COVID-19 fears

Liverpool star Andy Robertson could be set to return to Liverpool a little earlier than planned, due to fears relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland were meant to play against Czech Republic after this weekend, but a decision was made to abandon plans after a win against Slovakia for the latter.

🆕 The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the COVID-19. The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia. — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) September 4, 2020

There are presently no more details on the matter and what ‘the current situation’ is at either camp, but there is bad news elsewhere in the Nations League.

Fellow Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, after being left out of Greece training this weekend.

Update: Reports in Greece say Tsimikas has tested positive for COVID-19 ⤵️ https://t.co/ZfRnCwUpJU — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) September 4, 2020

It’s unclear what will happen if the reports surrounding Tsimikas are true, with the defender unlikely to be able to return to Merseyside right away.

Robertson may head back to Melwood sooner than planned, however – with no fixtures to play for Scotland, he’ll surely have the option to return.

With the Premier League season to begin in just seven days, we’d bet Jurgen Klopp has seen the news and has already phoned Robbo to see if he can.

Especially with Tsimikas’ current reported situation, the Scot is crucial to the German’s plans for next weekend against Leeds United.