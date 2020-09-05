(Video) ‘Any room in that front three?’ – Milner jokes after flooring Karius in training

James Milner has taken to social media to joke about joining Liverpool’s attack for upcoming fixtures after rounding Loris Karius in training.

In the clip he shared on Twitter, the midfielder charges towards goal until he gets close enough to attempt a shot.

The No.7 dummies and switches to his left; Karius doesn’t immediately go for it, but eventually floors himself in an attempt to win the ball.

MORE: (Video) Fabinho slams volley into bottom corner after smart move started by Minamino

Milner touches it away from the goalkeeper and swivels to finish with his stronger right foot. Very well taken!

In his tweet (below), he joked ‘any room in the front three?‘

Take a look at the video (via LFC TV):