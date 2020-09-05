(Video) Fabinho slams volley into bottom corner after smart move started by Minamino

Fabinho has clearly been working on his finishing at Melwood!

In the latest instalment of LFC TV’s ‘Inside Training’, the Brazilian scored a gorgeous volleyed effort following an intelligent move by forward Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international started a run down the left flank and played a snide pass to James Milner on the overlap.

Our No.7 made no mistake, putting in a cross Andy Robertson would be proud of, putting the ball on a plate for Fabinho and the Brazilian slammed it home.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1:40: