(Video) Firmino is irresistible in build-up for Taki’s Anfield goal as LFC put 7 past Blackpool

Takumi Minamino was the star of the show as Liverpool thrashed Blackpool 7-2 at Anfield this weekend.
The Japan international got on the score-sheet to bag the Reds fifth, after coming back from 2-0 down.
Something that went a little unnoticed at the time was Bobby Firmino’s role in Taki’s goal.
The Brazilian charged into Blackpool’s penalty area and forced his way past a defender before teeing up Minamino.
Our No.18 made no mistake from around ten years and scored his first goal at the Kop end as a Liverpool man!
