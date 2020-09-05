(Video) “Stay there, mate” – Milner instructs Minamino moments before Liverpool goal

Liverpool thrashed Blackpool 7-2 in a pre-season friendly at Anfield this afternoon, with a host of players getting in on the action.

Takumi Minamino found the back of the net himself, but was also crucial in the build-up play of another goal.

As James Milner was about to take a corner in the second-half, he said to the Japan star: “Stay there, mate,” before playing him a short pass.

MORE: (Videos) Watch all seven goals as Liverpool thrash Blackpool and Minamino shines

A swift return ball from Taki allowed our No.7 to find Naby Keita in space around 30 yards from goal.

The Guinean played in a lovely deep cross, which eventually found the back of the net courtesy of youngster Sepp van den Berg. A brilliantly-worked team goal!

Take a look at the video below (via Adnan TV):