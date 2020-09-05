(Videos) Watch all seven goals as Liverpool thrash Blackpool and Minamino shines

Liverpool signed off pre-season in style by thrashing Blackpool 7-2 at Anfield, ahead of hosting Leeds United next weekend in the Premier League.

The Reds didn’t get off to a flying start, conceding a goal inside the first 15 minutes – but they soon clawed their way back until they began scoring for fun.

MORE: (Video) Fabinho slams volley into bottom corner after smart move started by Minamino

Takumi Minamino put in a man of the match performance on his first start at Anfield for Liverpool, repaying Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him.

Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg got the goals for the Reds – and you can watch all of them below!

Images courtesy of LFC TV.

Matip with a lovely header to pull one back for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/m69iVhw32Y — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020

Mane pulls Liverpool back level pic.twitter.com/vj2JcUQGbs — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020

A very cheeky finish from Bobby to put Liverpool into the lead pic.twitter.com/isXBjx4Fg0 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020

Brilliant goal from youngster Harvey Elliott pic.twitter.com/tw2etTR6gn — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020

TAKIII MINAMINO! Best player on the pitch today gets his reward. pic.twitter.com/TRQzL9q4BF — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020

A class ball from Jones into Origi who finishes it off to make it 6 pic.twitter.com/kL2dNUAjPT — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 5, 2020