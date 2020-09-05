Who are Liverpool’s top goalscorers? 

The thrill of watching your favorite team play and score a goal is something that only the real football fan can appreciate. Liverpool is one of the clubs that has fans in many places around the world. Apart from being one of the most successful English clubs, Liverpool is also really strong lately, especially after Jurgen Klopp took over.

Even though every player and the manager play a role in the club’s overall success, the goalscorers are usually the players that people look up to. That’s why we’ve decided to show you some of the players who’ve scored the most goals for Liverpool so far. Although neither of them is playing anymore, each one has earned a legendary status.

Billy Liddell

Billy (his real name is William) played his entire career for Liverpool. The legendary player started his professional path back in 1938 and retired way back in 1961. During that time, he scored a total of 228 goals in 534 matches, which means that he is one of the most successful players in Liverpool’s history.

Liddel played a really important role for the club in 1947 when Liverpool won the league championship. Apart from that, this footballer also represented his home country (Scotland) in a total of 29 matches. What’s even more impressive is that he was a part of the Royal Air Force during World War II.

Sadly, Billy Liddell passed away in 2001.

Gordon Hodgson

Gordon Hodgson is one of Liverpool’s legends that started playing for the team in 1925. The English footballer was born in South Africa, but he became one of Liverpool’s most successful strikes. In total, he scored 241 goals in 377 matches.

After his stay in Liverpool, the player was transferred to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, this legendary striker passed away in 1951. Nevertheless, every old-school Liverpool fan remembers the name that scored more than 200 goals for the club.

Roger Hunt

The next person on the list is Roger Hunt, one of the most legendary English strikes. The player spent a total of 11 years in ], during which he scored 286 goals, making him the second most successful goal scorer in the club’s history.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush is Liverpool’s top goalscorer, who played for the team between 1980-1987 and 1988-1996. The former Welsh striker has scored 346 goals in all competitions for the club, which has earned him legendary status. Needless to say, many fans consider him to be one of Liverpool’s greatest players.

Apart from being a record-holder for the English club, Rush was also the top scorer for Wales. He played 73 matches for his home country, scoring 28 goals in the process. Even after all those years, many Liverpool fans still compare this player to the current top strikes.