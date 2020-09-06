Angry Thiago finally speaks out on Liverpool and Manchester United rumours

Thiago has had enough of the constant speculation regarding where he’ll be playing football next season.

The Spaniard has been furiously and incessantly linked to primarily Liverpool but also Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona since the end of the season – but the player himself has now claimed there is no certainty he’ll even leave Bayern Munich – despite the fact his contract is expiring in 2021.

‘I have not told anyone that I am leaving. Every year you (the media) put me in a different club,’ he said, reported in the Mail.

‘For me my future is Sunday’s game and there is no topic on this. I don’t care one bit. I’m only interested in tomorrow’s game.

‘I always think that the current moment is the best we can live in. I am physically very well. Having come from Lisbon I’m on a roll, but I think that the following year I will be better.’

The quotes will worry Liverpool fans who thought Thiago was a sure thing, although if he was, Michael Edwards would have surely got the deal done by now – considering the Premier League season starts in less than a week…

We’d love Thiago at Anfield – he’s a world-class footballer – but we can only see it happening if Gini Wijnaldum departs for Barcelona and we need a like for like replacement.

Gini also has less than a year on his contract and his departure would free up a spot in the side and wages for Thiago’s potential arrival.