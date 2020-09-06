Barca’s official Wijnaldum bid expected in ‘next few days,’ but LFC asking price seems low

Gini Wijnaldum will be available for purchase for as little as £15m, reports Simon Mullock in the Mirror – which we feel is about £10m short of a fair valuation for the Dutchman – despite the fact is contract is expiring.

Wijnaldum is 29-years-old, but is playing arguably the best football of his career and has been Jurgen Klopp’s most used midfielder in our Champions League and Premier League triumphs over the past two seasons.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barca will submit an official bid this week – along with one for Lyon’s Memphis Depay – as Ronald Koeman begins the Dutchification of the side he’s just taken over.

Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.

Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days – they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. 🛑 #FCB #LFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Bayern Munich want around £27m for Thiago, who is also out of contract next summer and will be available on a Bosman – and we don’t see too much reason for the £12m gap in their valuation for him and our valuation for Gini.

Perhaps we could sell Gini for £20m and secure Thiago for a similar price – considering both will essentially be free transfers in under four months’ time.

We’d rather have both for the upcoming term, but if Wijnaldum wants a new experience, Thiago would be a mighty fine replacement.