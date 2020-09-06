Carragher predicts huge Liverpool transfer: ‘I think the deal will happen’

Former Liverpool centre-back turned pundit Jamie Carragher thinks that before the transfer window closes, Thiago will have arrived on Merseyside.

The Spaniard has been incessantly linked all summer, but recently spoke out against the rumours and suggested he could stay at Bayern Munich after all.

Carra though thinks it will still happen, and that the delay in the deal is primarily because we are waiting to secure the 29-year-old midfield genius for as much of a bargain as possible.

“I just hope they can get the Thiago deal over the line. If he does come in, I think it will be towards the end of the transfer window and Liverpool trying to get him as cheap as possible […] I think the deal will happen,” he wrote in the Telegraph.

For us, the chance of Thiago signing for Liverpool relies entirely on the future of Gini Wijnaldum.

Everything we’ve been told at EOTK by good sources suggests FSG won’t sanction the purchase of the Thiago unless a midfielder moves on – and Wijnaldum is the only first-teamer who could potentially exit.

His contract is up next summer and Barcelona are hovering, but Michael Edwards won’t just give the Dutchman away – he’s been far too important to our side and we imagine Jurgen Klopp would prefer to lose him for nothing after this season than allow Barca a massive bargain.