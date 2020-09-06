LFC look set to sign Brazilian prodigy Marcelo Pitaluga after accepting Fluminense’s counter-offer

What is it with Liverpool and our endless pursuit of young goalkeeping talent?!

Every few weeks we seem to bring in a new teenage stopper – usually from Poland – but it appears we’ve cast the net a little further on this occasion!

Brazilian outlet UOL, the most trusted publication in the country, has claimed we are days away from signing Fluminense goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

The stopper is only 17-years-old but tremendously highly rated in his country – and interestingly – plays at the same club as Muriel Becker – the brother of Alisson.

The UOL report says Liverpool’s long-term plan is to loan Pitaluga out to multiple English clubs and then eventually see him becoming Alisson’s successor between the posts – although that eventually is a long, long way from reality considering Alisson has has maybe a decade in the game still.

They also claim that Fluminense countered our original offer and that the finances they’ve suggested are within our grasp, which should enable a deal to go through this week.

We’re not sure what will happen in terms of a work-permit, but we’ll watch this space – as UOL wouldn’t have made such firm claims unless there was something in them.