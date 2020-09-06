Some of the best Liverpool players in the last fifteen years

Liverpool is one of the biggest English football teams. Needless to say, this club has supporters from all over the world, who are eager to watch their favorite team play in the English Premier League, as well as in the European competitions.

Since this is one of the most impressive football teams in the world, Liverpool was home to some of the best players in the history of the game. Thanks to them, the club has won numerous trophies in the last fifteen years.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best players that were a part of Liverpool during that period. Of course, there are many more names that can be added to this list, but we’ve just decided to point out some of them.

Pepe Reina

Usually, goalkeepers tend to be forgotten when it comes down to those types of statistics. However, everyone who followed Liverpool in the last fifteen years knows that this player played a major role in the club’s success.

If you don’t remember, Pepe Reina joined the English team back in 2005. Until then, he used to play for Villareal. During his stay in Liverpool, Reina was one of the top goalkeepers in the world and even rivaled the mighty Iker Casillas.

John Arne Riise

The next player that many Liverpool fans will remember is the Norwegian player John Arne Riise. He came to the club back in 2001 when he was signed from Monaco. Even though he was mainly a defender, John was famous for his attacking nature, as well as having one of the most powerful shots in football’s history.

Needless to say, Riise was one of the reasons why so many bettors used to punt on Liverpool during those years. Feel free to learn more information about the best bets you can make right now, especially when Liverpool is playing.

Robbie Fowler

Liverpool is one of the teams in England that had some of the best strikers in the game’s history. One of them is Robbie Fowler, a player that was a part of the team for many years. In fact, he first joined Liverpool way back in 1991 and stayed until 2001. After that, he joined in 2006 yet again.

During his career, Robbie Fowler scored more than 180 goals for the club. Needless to say, this means that he played a significant role in the club’s success.

Steven Gerrard

This name probably won’t come as a surprise because Steven Gerrard is one of the most iconic players ever to wear Liverpool’s shirt. Needless to say, Gerrad is considered to be one of the best midfielders of all time, even surpassing the likes of Lampard.

Gerrard first started to play for Liverpool back in 1998 and has spent all of his professional football career in this club. Apart from his amazing technique and skills, Gerrad has become a synonym of hard work and dedication. No wonder he appeared for more than 600 matches in the first team.

In addition to being one of Liverpool’s most legendary players, he also helped the English National Football Team a lot.