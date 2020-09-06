(Video) Alisson nearly did a Karius v Blackpool – but got away with it…

Throwing the ball straight to an opponent in a friendly v Blackpool is not quite as brig a crime as in a Champions League Final, it’s fair to say…

But Alisson almost recreated Loris Karius’s infamous moment from the 2018 clash v Real Madrid yesterday!

Thankfully though, the Brazilian’s poor handling didn’t cost him and he managed to get on the end of his own roll out to kick it to safety!

Karius is still at Liverpool, but the club will try and cash in on him before the transfer window closes – although as of yet – no club has made an official bid for the German.