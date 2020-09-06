(Video) Harvey Elliott’s deft assist for LFC’s 7th goal v Blackpool shows youngster’s super touch

Harvey Elliott was impressive against Blackpool yesterday, as Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to end up battering the League One opponents 7-2.

It’s our last friendly before the Premier League season gets underway, so we’re glad the attackers found some rhythm in the second-half.

Elliott scored a goal, but he also earned an assist for Sepp van den Berg’s late effort.

In the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports, you can see how our 17-year-old perfectly picks out the on-running Dutchman, with a volleyed, side-foot pass into the middle of the six-yard box. That takes some serious control and composure.

Elliott won’t be a starter this season – but we can’t wait to see his development under Jurgen Klopp.