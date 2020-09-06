(Video) Marcelo Pitaluga best bits, as LFC close on Brazilian starlet

Posted by
(Video) Marcelo Pitaluga best bits, as LFC close on Brazilian starlet

Liverpool are set to sign Brazilian goalkeeping prodigy Marcelo Pitaluga, according to UOL.

The 17-year-old plays for Fluminense in his homeland and has wowed Liverpool’s South American scouts.

Interestingly, Fluminense’s first-choice goalkeeper is Muriel Becker, the brother of Alisson, who must have put in a good word!

Below is a video of Pitaluga’s best saves. It’s clear we’re dealing with a seriously athletic youngster, who despite his age, still manages to fill his goal thanks to his enormous size and wing-span.

Let’s see if we can get a work permit sorted nice and quickly…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top