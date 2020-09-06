(Video) Marcelo Pitaluga best bits, as LFC close on Brazilian starlet

Liverpool are set to sign Brazilian goalkeeping prodigy Marcelo Pitaluga, according to UOL.

The 17-year-old plays for Fluminense in his homeland and has wowed Liverpool’s South American scouts.

Interestingly, Fluminense’s first-choice goalkeeper is Muriel Becker, the brother of Alisson, who must have put in a good word!

Below is a video of Pitaluga’s best saves. It’s clear we’re dealing with a seriously athletic youngster, who despite his age, still manages to fill his goal thanks to his enormous size and wing-span.

Let’s see if we can get a work permit sorted nice and quickly…