(Video) Marcelo Pitaluga best bits, as LFC close on Brazilian starlet

Liverpool are set to sign Brazilian goalkeeping prodigy Marcelo Pitaluga, according to UOL.
The 17-year-old plays for Fluminense in his homeland and has wowed Liverpool’s South American scouts.
Interestingly, Fluminense’s first-choice goalkeeper is Muriel Becker, the brother of Alisson, who must have put in a good word!
Below is a video of Pitaluga’s best saves. It’s clear we’re dealing with a seriously athletic youngster, who despite his age, still manages to fill his goal thanks to his enormous size and wing-span.
Let’s see if we can get a work permit sorted nice and quickly…
📽 VIDEO | 17-year old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga with some great saves for Fluminense.
The Brazilian goalkeeper is set to become a Liverpool player according to multiple reports.pic.twitter.com/jXX1mACPQu
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 5, 2020
