(Video) Minamino highlights v Blackpool: LFC’s Japanese star best player on field – again

This pre-season has been a positive one for a few Liverpool players – but none more so than Takumi Minamino – who looks to finally be coming out of his shell since his January switch from Rb Salzburg.

The Japanese struggled for minutes during his first eight months at the club, with the pandemic hampering his ability to settle into the squad, but a summer of training and friendlies has enabled him to start showcasing his ability.

Minamino scored and assisted v Blackpool yesterday in the 7-2 thrashing at Anfield, but showed a number of terrific touches and tricks throughout the game.

Below, you can see the highlights of his performance via LFCTV – in which he was most often bursting through midfield.

Nice!