(Video) Neco Williams scores winner on Wales debut and is mobbed by team-mates in emotional scenes

Congratulations Neco Williams!

Liverpool’s youngster, who was today making his Wales debut, marked it in incredible fashion by scoring an injury time winner for his country against Bulgaria.

The teenager ran into the box from right-back and got his head on Johnny Williams’ delivery – causing his team-mates to mob him in pretty incredible scenes!

Williams will now return to Liverpool full of confidence, and we think it’s a toss up whether Jurgen Klopp will select him or Trent Alexander-Arnold for the season opener, considering the latter hasn’t played for us during pre-season.