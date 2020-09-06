(Video) Watch how happy Milner was when Harvey Elliott scored first Liverpool goal

Posted by
(Video) Watch how happy Milner was when Harvey Elliott scored first Liverpool goal

Harvey Elliott scored his first goal for Liverpool’s first-team yesterday, which will do the 17-year-old a world of good, even though it was just a friendly.

The teenager found himself in the box and managed to squeeze the ball into the net with his lovely left foot.

James Milner is somewhat of a father figure to Elliott at Melwood and in the dressing room – and was over the moon his protege had bagged – as you can see in the video below – courtesy of beIN Sports.

Milner started his Premier League career before Elliott was even born, which for us, makes this moment even nicer!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top