(Video) Watch how happy Milner was when Harvey Elliott scored first Liverpool goal

Harvey Elliott scored his first goal for Liverpool’s first-team yesterday, which will do the 17-year-old a world of good, even though it was just a friendly.

The teenager found himself in the box and managed to squeeze the ball into the net with his lovely left foot.

James Milner is somewhat of a father figure to Elliott at Melwood and in the dressing room – and was over the moon his protege had bagged – as you can see in the video below – courtesy of beIN Sports.

Milner started his Premier League career before Elliott was even born, which for us, makes this moment even nicer!