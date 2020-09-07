Harvey Elliott outlines his ‘main goal’ this season after his first strike for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott broke his Liverpool first-team duck at the weekend, notching in the 7-2 demolition job against Blackpool.

He also registered a lovely assist in what was a very promising overall performance.

But the youngster is refusing to get ahead of himself and has stated his only real aim this season is to pick up some minutes – and that if he continues working hard – thinks opportunities will present themselves.

“It’s a dream come true. But I just need to keep going and keep putting in the performances, as we did in the second half. Hopefully many more opportunities will come,” he told the official website.

“I see my main goal is to get in the team, get a few appearances here and there,” said Elliott. “As you can see, it’s a very hard team to get into, there’s a lot of world-class players here.

“But even just the experiences around, training with these guys every day and being around the coaching staff every day, it’s just a dream come true.

“So, any opportunity I get, I’m very grateful for. Hopefully I can prove to the gaffer that I can live up to the standards.”

Neco Williams just scored on his Wales debut; Curtis Jones looks every bit the reincarnate of Adam Lallana every time we see him; Rhian Brewster tore the Championship apart during his loan spell at Swansea last term and Billy Koumetio has shone during pre-season – but it’s maybe Elliott for whom we have the highest hopes.

His talent is outrageous and his technical ability belies both his age and experience.

In fact, we can see him being our very own Phil Foden – and the Manchester City ace just made his first England start.

Hopefully he’ll get some early minutes in the EFL Cup, with Liverpool just being drawn against either Bradford or Lincoln in the Second Round.