James Pearce has rubbished the eye-opening Gini Wijnaldum news

Liverpool will not be offloading Gini Wijnaldum for £15m this summer.

That is the opinion of respected Liverpool journalist James Pearce, anyway, who tweeted as much yesterday, when a fan asked him the question.

Beforehand, it had been reported in the Mirror by Simon Mullock that this was the price Liverpool would offload Gini for – which caused some angst amongst supporters.

No mate. No chance LFC would accept that — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 5, 2020

Wijnaldum is 29-years-old and his contract is expiring next summer – but you can’t put a price on how important he’s been over the past two seasons – in which Liverpool have won the Champions League and the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp would be loathe to lose him – and would surely rather he departed on a free at the end of this season than he exited on the verge of the campaign.

Thiago is an exciting potential replacement, but nothing has happened with that yet and it doesn’t look like Liverpool are keen on investing this summer at all.