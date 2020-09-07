Liverpool have offloaded winger to the Championship – but have failed to cash in

Liverpool have sent Sheyi Ojo on loan to Cardiff, which is disappointing considering the plan was to cash in on the winger after his stint in Scotland under Steven Gerrard.

Ojo has not been in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for some time, and the club wanted to make some money on the 23-year-old – but he’ll spend the campaign on loan instead.

Good move for winger Sheyi Ojo. Set to join Cardiff City on loan. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 6, 2020

We would have assumed Ojo’s contract would be expiring at the end of this season, but it actually runs until 2023!

So perhaps he’ll shine with the Welsh in the second tier of English football and we can make a profit next summer, instead, when football finances have potentially righted themselves if the coronavirus situation has passed.

Before the window closes, we must try to make some money on Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic – three sellable assets who will hopefully allow for some incomings – considering FSG are refusing to spend outside of our means.