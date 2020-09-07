New twist in Thiago/Wijnaldum saga sees Koeman in fight with Barca hierarchy

Posted by
New twist in Thiago/Wijnaldum saga sees Koeman in fight with Barca hierarchy

At this moment in time, if we were to put money on it, we’d gamble Gini Wijnaldum stays at Liverpool and Thiago stays at Bayern Munich!

But lots can change and no doubt will in the final month of the transfer window.

According to Tobi Altschaffl, who is a reporter for Bild, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is desperate for Wijnaldum, who played for him in the Netherlands national team, to sign – but the Barca board are more keen to bring Thiago back from Germany after he exited Camp Nou seven years ago.

It sounds exactly like the kind of thing Barcelona’s hierarchy would do – in fairness – immediately undermining their new manager!

So it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if this was true.

There’s been a lot of discussion about Liverpool selling Gini for £15m, but James Pearce rubbished this suggestion last night.

We’re pretty sure Wijnaldum will start the campaign in Klopp’s midfield.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top