(Video) Neco Williams’ interview after Wales winner is absolute class

We haven’t actually heard Neco Williams speak before, we don’t think.

The young right-back has a strong Welsh accent (understandably!) and speaks like a footballer in his mid-20s – his confidence in front of camera mirrors how he plays on the pitch – in fact.

Last night, Liverpool’s right-back, on his Wales debut, headed in a winner in the 94th minute to help his country beat Bulgaria.

The celebrations after the goal were epic – and everyone at the club is delighted for him.

We reckon he has a good chance of starting at the weekend against Leeds, in fact, with Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing a big part of pre-season so far due to an injury.