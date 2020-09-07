(Video) Neco Williams’ interview after Wales winner is absolute class

We haven’t actually heard Neco Williams speak before, we don’t think.
The young right-back has a strong Welsh accent (understandably!) and speaks like a footballer in his mid-20s – his confidence in front of camera mirrors how he plays on the pitch – in fact.
Last night, Liverpool’s right-back, on his Wales debut, headed in a winner in the 94th minute to help his country beat Bulgaria.
The celebrations after the goal were epic – and everyone at the club is delighted for him.
We reckon he has a good chance of starting at the weekend against Leeds, in fact, with Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing a big part of pre-season so far due to an injury.
💬 @necowilliams01 post-match comments after scoring his first goal for Wales:
"I’m only a young lad, I got lots to improve on. If I keep working on that and keep improving everyday I’m only gonna get a better player, and keep getting opportunities." 💪🏻pic.twitter.com/QYKiVzTEew
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 7, 2020
COMMENTS