(Video) Roy Keane’s savagely bad Liverpool prediction from 2018 all the more glorious now

We actually quite enjoy Roy Keane destroying teams and players while working as a pundit. It’s funny – and we don’t even think it’s an act – he’s just an absurdly angry human being who cannot put himself in the shoes of others.

But sometimes his analysis is ridiculous – and it was exactly this back in 2018 after Liverpool won a Champions League game against Maribor.

‘Win the league? Win the Champions League? Forget about it. Forget about it. Later on in the stages, the likes of Real Madrid – they’ll be laughing at Liverpool,’ he said.

Two years later, as winners of the Champions League, the Premier League and the Club World Championships, we’re all laughing at you, Roy!