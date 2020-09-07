(Video) Van Dijk hollering instructions at Dutch team-mates shows unbelievable communication and leadership qualities

Virgil van Dijk is known for his utterly composed style in defence and his cool and calm temperament.

But we imagine some of his team-mates find this reputation quite comical – as post lockdown football has shown us that the giant centre-back never shuts up!

Throughout the Premier League games without a crowd, van Dijk’s voice could be heard throughout – and this video uploaded by the Netherlands official Twitter account shows it’s no different on international duty.

Holland beat Poland on Friday and now face Italy this evening. Hopefully both Virg and Gini Wijnaldum will come back fully fit and raring to go for the season opener v Leeds.