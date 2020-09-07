Why Liverpool aren’t spending: Brilliant Swiss Ramble thread reveals all

Many Liverpool fans are baffled by the fact Sheffield United can spend £18m on a goalkeeper, Leeds United and Wolves can drop £35m on strikers, but the Premier League champions – who got to two consecutive Champions League Finals in 2018 and 2019 – seemingly can’t spend a penny.

We didn’t reinvest in the squad last summer – and are not reinvesting this time either. The arrival of Kostas Tsimikas was paid for by the sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit – and the refusal to reinvigorate the squad has left many frustrated.

In truth, it has confused us all well. There’s a huge new Nike deal; the TV money is still coming in and the global brand is bigger than it ever has been – can we really not afford a centre-back, or more to the point, Thiago?!

But Swiss Ramble, the superb financial football journalist, has laid out the figures to help us, and now you, get a better understanding.

It’s a little painstaking, but it’s worthwhile taking your time to educate yourself on the facts surrounding the situation.

Blindly declaring, ‘FSG are tight!’ doesn’t really do the job once you’ve read this.

