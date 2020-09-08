Aston Villa lead the way as Liverpool name their price for 23-year-old

Liverpool are reportedly holding out for £20million for Harry Wilson, who has garnered interest from Premier League duo Leeds United and Aston Villa.

The Welshman has been on international duty over the last couple of weeks, with his Anfield future still very much in the balance.

Jurgen Klopp will no longer consider loan deals for Wilson, according to the Liverpool Echo, meaning he either moves on or fights for a place.

David Anderson of the Mirror claims the Reds will wait for a bid of £20million before selling the Welshman, with Villa tipped to be leading the race.

A host of fringe players at Liverpool are reportedly set for the exit door, with a total of ten reportedly being earmarked for transfers this summer.

That’s according to the very reliable Neil Jones, who claims Wilson, Rhian Brewster and Marko Grujic are among the players who could depart.

In his report for GOAL, the journalist says Klopp wants to cull his first-team squad, which of course could raise funds for a possible transfer kitty.

It’ll be a shame to see the likes of Wilson go – a player with obvious talent – but it’s hard to envisage where he’ll get much game time at Anfield.