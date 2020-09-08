Journo’s tweet about Milner shows LFC’s Mr Reliable has been consistent his whole career

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner could be set to pull off something quite interesting when his boyhood club Leeds United face the Reds this weekend.

The midfielder burst onto the scene in 2002 and has rarely made less than 25 appearances per season ever since for all of the clubs he’s represented.

In the 2003/04 Premier League season, when Leeds went down, Milner played 30 games, including their final fixture of the fateful campaign.

Which means, as renowned journalist Richard Jolly points out, if the midfielder features against his former club, he will have featured in all 31 of their most recent top-flight games.

If James Milner plays against Leeds on Saturday, he will have played in each of Leeds' last 31 Premier League games. And against someone who turns 57 this month in one of them. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 7, 2020

Milner was 18 when he made his last appearance for his beloved Leeds – he’s now 34 and is one of the most decorated players active in the Premier League.

The fact that 16 years after our No.7 left his hometown club he’s still playing at the very top level is testament to his reputation as LFC’s ‘Mr Reliable’.

Milner joined Newcastle United when he was a year younger than Curtis Jones is now – for him to break onto the scene and remain relevant almost two decades later is incredible.

It’s a shame both sets of fans won’t be able to show their respect for the midfielder in person this weekend, but we’re sure he already knows.