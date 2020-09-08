Jurgen Klopp might consider Germany job one day – but not in unison with his Liverpool one

There have been some mighty strange suggestions we’ve heard recently that Jurgen Klopp could manage Germany at the same time as Liverpool!

It’s preposterous in short, and isn’t something that’s on the radar or that the boss would even consider himself while contracted to the Reds.

The Liverpool job and the Germany one are two of the biggest in world football – you simply can’t juggle both at the same time unless you had a Bernard’s Watch.

Come 2024, when his contract has expired though, the Germany job might be an interesting project for our charismatic and brilliant boss to undertake.

“Should I be asked at some point when I would be available, then I would think about it,” he told Die Welt this summer.

Former Germany striker Oliver Bierhoff has also spoken up the prospect of Klopp taking over from Joachim Lowe at some point, too.

“We want to develop internationally successful coaches, and Jürgen Klopp is a model example in this regard. He has a fire burning inside of him. At the end of the day, I think it would be interesting and an honour for every coach to work for the German national team,” he told Bulli News.

Melissa Reddy, the senior football writer at the Independent, similarly thinks that while the job may appeal further down the line – it’s an absolute no-chancer in the imminent future.

“I think the German national team would like that very much. I think, eventually, Jurgen Klopp would like that very much,” she said.

“I think he’d find it hard to turn down the national team in future.

“What we’ve seen from Klopp is, when he is in the midst of a project, he is giving it absolutely everything until there’s nothing left. I don’t think he’s reached that point with Liverpool yet, I think he’s far from it.”

Klopp prides himself on his ability to develop players and improve them over many hours on the training ground.

Managing a national side would negate this characteristic and mean he could only really rely on his motivational and tactical skills (obviously still huge) to get Germany performing at major tournaments.

He’s also shown a majesty in the transfer market, especially at Liverpool, throughout his career – something he’d not be able to call upon while in charge of Germany.

Still, there may be a time when he needs a slightly less intense role, and after four more seasons at Liverpool, that might suit just fine.

The Reds start our campaign this weekend against Leeds United, and you can find the best odds for premier league betting, here.