LFC given Thiago boost as Barca, Man Utd & Chelsea ruled out of race with transfer deadline looming

Both Barcelona and Chelsea have been ruled out of the race for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara within 12 hours of each other.

The Spain international has been relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool, but as of yet there isn’t anything solid to go off.

Barcelona – also linked with a move for the midfielder – have been taken out of consideration, according to a top level source at ESPN.

Moi Llorens, who covers the Catalans from within their city for the outlet, made the claim on Twitter, with a simple update. See below:

Thiago no vendrá al Barça… — moisESPN (@moillorens) September 7, 2020

MORE: Thiago absent from Bayern training after returning from international duty

This come just 11 hours before the reliable Fabrizio Romano clarified that Chelsea were not in the race to sign the reported Liverpool target.

The Italian journalist also confirmed that Manchester United had not progressed talks beyond contacting Thiago’s agent. See below:

Chelsea have not made any contact for Thiago Alcantara – just to be clear. Manchester United had a contact with his agent days ago but have not started any official talk with Bayern Münich. So quiet atm. And Jurgen Klopp would love to have Thiago as new #LFC signing. 🔴 #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

The transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs is creeping closer, with it slamming shut (as the saying goes) on October 5 – just over three weeks away.

With there very little concrete details to speak of regarding a possible deal for Thiago, Liverpool are seemingly going to need to get a move on if they want reinforcements this summer.